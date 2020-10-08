Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ugandan League top scorer Steven Mukwala confirms talks with Asante Kotoko

Ugandan striker, Steven Desse Mukwala

Ugandan striker Steven Desse Mukwala has revealed talks with Asante Kotoko ahead of a potential switch in the transfer window.



The striker, who spent last season on loan at Ugandan Premier League side Maroons from giants Vipers, was top scorer as the 2019/20 UPL season was truncated.



He scored 13 goals in 23 games before the campaign was halted in mid-March following the outbreak of Covid-19.



The Porcupine Warriors are reported to be in talks with the 20-year-old, as they beef up their squad for the CAF Champions League and the Ghana Premier League next season.



"For now I can't say much because we are still negotiating," he told Oyerepa FM.



"We haven't finished the deal yet. We are in talks and I hope for the best," he added.



If talks end positively, the striker will be arriving in town next week to complete his move.



He will become the Porcupine Warriors fourth signing following the arrivals of Emmanuel Keyekeh, Yussif Mubarik and Patrick Asmah.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.