Ubuntu Online Academy hoping to reach 20,000 people with pilot by 2024

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ubuntu Online Academy, a project by Soccer for Dreamers, a US-based non-governmental organization, which seeks to train footballers in skills such as entrepreneurship, interview guide, and leadership.



The project which was earlier launched in August 2023, is keen on reaching 20,000 people with pilots as it is set to officially kick off operation in February 2024.



Speaking at a ceremony in Accra, President of Soccer for Dreamers, Sylvia Akwaboah, reiterated it was the first time engaging with stakeholders, employers, business entrepreneurs for their inputs with regards to youth recruitment.



“It was insightful getting their views and it showed how important it is to do this, because never in a million years will I be able to do this. To have these people give us their input to know what exactly to put out on the online platform to serve them and the youth has been great.



“We chose February because it has to be done. There is a lot of work to be done but if we wait and give ourselves a full throttle of six months, we will be slack, so February gives us the momentum to keep going. Once we have written a report and we have the data then we know what we are rolling out with. It does not mean it will be perfect but we have something to work with,” she added.



She further added that training 20,000 people will help the team reach their target, adding that they might need more or less with time as it is open to primary, secondary and tertiary students.



Quizzed on how one can become a part, Sylvia Akwaboah said, it is absolutely free and one can register using https://www.ubuntuonlineacademy.org where one can access all important details about the project.



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/ DAG