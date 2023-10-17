USA winger Christian Pulisic targets win against Ghana in friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

USA winger, Christian Pulisic, is targeting a win against Ghana in Wednesday’s international friendly at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.



The AC Milan attacker is saying this following their 3-1 defeat to Germany at the Rentschler Field in the USA.



On the other hand, the Black Stars also lost 2-0 to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday morning.



Speaking at a post-match interview, the former Chelsea winger said the US will take the positives from the game, learning from their mistakes ahead of the Ghana game.



“We did some good things, we have to take the positives, obviously learn from some of our mistakes,” Pulisic said.



“We have another opportunity against Ghana in a few days and we just have to go out and turn it around there."



It has turned to turned into a must win game for both teams after their respective losses in their first friendly games of the October international break.