USA names squad for Ghana international friendly

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The United States of America (USA) has announced their squad for the October international friendly against Ghana’s Black Stars.



U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter selected the 23-player USMNT training camp roster that will prepare for the upcoming high-profile friendlies against four-time World Cup champion Germany and the four-time African champions.



The USA takes on the Black Stars in its first visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn.



Ghana will use the game alongside a clash with Mexico to prepare for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations games and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The game against Mexico, who are the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions, will be played in the United States as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour.



This fixture comes off on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will face the United States of America in the second international friendly on October 17, 2023.



That will be three days after the game against Mexico.



See the full USA squad with their number of caps and goals at international level below:



GOALKEEPERS (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33/0)



DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/2), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/4), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 6/0)



FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4/2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18/9), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62/26), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33/5)