US player of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah becomes youngest American to play at the World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

USA player of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah has made history as the youngest American to play at the World Cup.



Yunus Musah made his World Cup debut at the age of 19 years, 358 days which is the youngest age any American player has featured at the World Cup.



The Valencia player was handed the starting role by coach Greg Belhater in the Group B opener against Wales on Monday evening.



The Yankees were held by Wales after a late Gareth Bale penalty cancelled an early strike by Timothy Weah, son of Liberia president George Weah.



Musah was born to Ghanaian parents in New York but spent his early days in Italy before moving to England where he started his football career.



He was eligible to play for Italy, England and Ghana but opted to play for the USA.



Musah played 65 minutes of action in USA's 1-1 draw with Wales before he was substituted.







JNA/KPE