Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

US Cremonese lauds Afena-Gyan after scoring in 3-1 victory

Head coach of US Cremonese Davide Ballardini has lauded Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan for scoring in his side's win over Crotone in the Coppa Italia on Monday night.

Afena-Gyan was handed a starting role and made a significant impact by netting a crucial goal in a remarkable 3-1 comeback win during extra time in the Round 64 showdown of the Italian domestic cup competition.

After the match, Coach Davide Ballardini expressed his admiration for Felix Afena-Gyan's stellar performance.

He said, "Yes, it was a good match for him and he was disciplined, playing with good quality: It’s what you ask of a boy like him: attention in covering the field, movement, and also generosity in the defensive phase“

Afena-Gyan who joined the club from AS Roma is hoping to have a good season in the Italian Serie B.

