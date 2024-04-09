UNEDITED Watch Inaki Williams' reaction when Athletic Club won Copa del Rey on penalties

You are here: HomeSports2024 04 08Article 1925213

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Inaki Williams' reaction when Athletic Club won Copa del Rey on penalties

Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams

Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams could not hold back his tears when Athletic Club won the 2023/24 Copa del Rey on Saturday evening, April 7, 2024.

The Basque club won the title by 4-2 on penalties after the two sides couldn't be separated after 120 minutes of action which ended 1-1 in the final.

Inaki lasted 90 minutes in the game before he was subbed off prior to extra time.

As the game headed to penalties, the cameras were on Inaki Williams who looked very nervous and was pacing on the sidelines as he watched the shootouts.

Mallorca missed two of their four kicks while Bilbao scored all of their first four kicks to clinch the trophy.

The triumph ended a 40-year drought without winning a major trophy for the club.

