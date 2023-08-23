UK-based Nigerian pastor ropes in Thomas Partey while defending Mason Greenwood

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dele Olawanle, a Nigerian pastor and lawyer who is based in the United Kingdom has hit out at Manchester United and the English press over their treatment of English forward Mason Greenwood.



Olawanle is unhappy that Manchester United bowed to pressure from groups and made a u-turn on their resolve to reintegrate Mason Greenwood into their squad.



The Nigerian lawyer who claims to be a Manchester United fan described the club’s current management as a ‘weakling’, accusing them of ‘mismanaging’ the club.



According to him, the Greenwood incident is yet another show of gross incompetence and indecision from the management of the club.



“The Manchester United current management is a weakling. They are mismanaging the team and they are mismanaging their decision-making. I watched our match against Tottenham last Saturday and I suffered. This is not the team I have been supporting for 33 years. They were all over the place being battered by the wimpy Spurs.



“Charges against Mason Greenwood were dropped in February 2023. It took Manchester United a whole 6 months to make a decision. They were paying him £75,000 a week or thereabouts. Then the news broke that they were about to take him back and the ‘Ladies’ of Manchester United, four of them, stood up with a badly drafted statement against Mason Greenwood being reinstated in the team.



“The management of Manchester United panicked and said they were sorry for fixing a deadline to make an announcement on the matter. A global club being bossed around like a pub team. They were trying to protect a brand that is waning by the day through uncertain ownership of the club,” he said.



Whiles being critical of his own club, Dele Olawanle commended Manchester City and Arsenal for being decisive and showing leadership in the handling of their players who in his estimation were in similar situations as Greenwood.



He mentioned Arsenal’s support of Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Manchester City’s perceived expeditious and decisive decision on Benjamin Mendy to support his claims.



“Manchester City dealt with their issue very fast. That is a proper team with proper management. Ronaldo is still playing and Partey is still with Arsenal. Manchester United sacrificed a boy who has been with them since the age of 7. Where is the love? Where is the support? Where is the second chance?” he said.



Olanwale also read racial discrimination meanings into the decision by Manchester United and the English press.



On Monday, August 21, 2023, Manchester United announced the termination of the contract of forward Mason Greenwood. In a statement issued on Monday, 21 August 2023, the club announced that after investigating the Mason Greenwood issue, it has decided to sever ties with the forward.



"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. "It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.



"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offenses in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for."



Per a BBC publication, Mason Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding material that was published online.



Charges against the 21-year-old England international, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023.





THEY DID EVERYTHING TO GET RID OF MASON GREENWOOD.



I was in Rome, the capital of Italy enjoying my holiday with my daughter last week Tuesday when I got a frantic call from my law office that Sky News were after me.



So, Sky News called me on my mobile. They wanted to… pic.twitter.com/x69fnhYCOm — Dele Olawanle (@dolawanle) August 22, 2023

KPE