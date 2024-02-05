UK-based Joshua Buatsi defeats Dan Azeez by unanimous decision for WBA title shot

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Joshua Buatsi defeated Dan Azeez by unanimous decision in their final eliminator for the WBA light-heavyweight title at the Wembley Arena on February 3, 2024.



Joshua Buatsi slugged it out with Dan Azeez in a 12-round thriller Buatsi emerged victorious and secured his ticket for a world title shot at the coveted WBA belt.



Buatsi who appeared more sharper kept Azeez at bay with his jab and precise combinations.



However, Azeez persevered through with some wild punches which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.



The fight got more intense in the 11th round as Buatsi recorded two knockdowns with Azeez clinging to the canvas.



Azeez who blamed the 'slippery surface' for his knockdown refused to quit, launching a big comeback that had Buatsi keeping his guard up.



The judges scored the fight 116-110 and 117-109 twice, all for Buatsi in the final WBA light-heavyweight title eliminator.



