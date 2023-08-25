UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones hangs out with Asakaa Boys

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian heavyweight boxer, Seth Gymah better known as Freezy Macbones has been hanging out with Ghanaian music group, Asakaa in the United Kingdom.



Freezy Macbones during his meeting with the group disclosed that listening to songs from the Asakaa group motivates him to succeed in the ring.



The boxer explained that he often listens to songs by the popular Kumasi music group to motivate himself ahead of fights.



Freezy Macbones urged the group not to stop making the type of songs they produce since it serves as a big inspiration.



"You guys shouldn't stop making songs. Anytime I listen to your songs and enter the ring, that is what inspires me to beat my opponents. How can I stop listening to your songs," Freezy Macbones said.



The boxer made this statement when he met the Asakaa group in the United Kingdom ahead of their musical concert later this month.



Freezy MacBones went viral after he pummelled Darryl Sharp to win their Light Heavyweight bout in the United Kingdom.



The boxer’s life-changing story from being a laborer to a boxer in the United Kingdom has inspired many.





JNA/KPE