UG students to represent Ghana at ITF/CAT championship

Tennis News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has selected The Universi­ty of Ghana duo Caleb Aryettey and Abubakari Yakubu Lea to represent the country at the International Tennis Federation/Confederation of African Tennis (ITF/CAT) Closed Junior 18 & Under Championships – J200, sched­uled for February 6-11 in Cairo, Egypt.



Caleb and Lea, both Level 100 students, reading Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource, Psychology and Information Studies and Diploma in Public Administration respectively, have expressed their delight to represent the country and make the university proud.



They told the media that they would seize the opportunity to improve upon their prospects of qualifying for future tournaments on the African continent and other international tournaments.



“We are excited to be part of the competition and would do well to excel and make the university and the country proud,” they told the Times Sports.



They would be handled by Coach Philip Gbedife.



“I share in their joy. I am very certain that this competition will give them the platform to further develop their skills and build their confidence at such a lev­el. I have observed their training and I believe they can pass at least the quarter-final stage,” Coach Philip Gbedife said.



The duo, both beneficiaries of the UG Policy on the Admission of Athlete Students (UG-PAAS) and the UG Sports Fund (UG-SF) started their training mentorship at the Sports Directorate while in Senior High School.



This was made possible through the UG-PAAS policy which identified tal­ents at the Senior High School level and in some instances at the Junior High level through their wide network of coordinators spread out in the various regions across the country.



The coordinators provide the platform to train at UG with student-athletes as a way of developing them to reach their full potential.



