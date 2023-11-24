UG-ATU rivalry, rap battles and fashion to dominate 2023 Africa Basketball Festival

Basketball of Friday, 24 November 2023

Despite its initial status as the curtain raiser for the ultimate final, the clash between the University of Ghana and the Accra Technical University at the 2023 Africa Basketball Festival has become the most anticipated owing to the rivalry between the two institutions.



A well-curated documentary released by the organizers, RITE Sports ahead of the Festival scheduled for Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Bukom Boxing Arena has ignited heated debate and enhanced expectations ahead of the match.



The match, however, is just one key feature of a packed lineup of activities drawn up by RITE Sports to ensure that lovers of basketball, music and fashion converge under one roof for three consecutive days.



The three-day festival which has now become a feature of Christmas celebrations in Ghana will commence with the opening ceremony at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, December 17, 2023.



The following day, Saturday, December 16 will be the real showdown with over eight countries including Ghana, the host, Nigeria, Liberia, Togo, France, the United States of America and the United Kingdom competing for the giant trophy and bragging rights as winners of the 2023 African Basketball Festival.



Sunday, December 17 will be the climax with a marriage of basketball, fashion and music set to become the official opener for the festive period.



The day will see musical performances from some of Ghana’s foremost musicians as well as some up-and-coming rappers who will be engaging in lyrical battles via the Adom FM Kasahari Level program.



Some of the finest models in the country will also line up to display various outfits from Beautiful Beneath and other fashion companies.



The day will be crowned with the final match which will be decided by the games of Saturday with the UG versus the ATU game being the curtain raiser.



Speaking at the launch on Thursday, November 23, 2023, Yaw Sakyi Afari, the Chief Executive Officer of RITE Sports commended the various partners for their support while assuring that various security and safety measures are being put in place to ensure a hitch-free event.



He noted with optimism that the Africa Basketball Festival will soon grow to attain its rightful place as one of the landmark events of Christmas in Ghana.



Yaw Sakyi Afari is confident that the event which is in partnership with the Beyond the Return office will help position Ghana as a tourism destination and a hub for basketball and creative talents.



The sponsors of the event which include the GOIL, Kenpong Travel and Tour, GBC, and Multimedia among others have promised to play their role and make the event a success.



GLICO which is also a key partner has promised a GHC50,000 package for the athletes under its sportsman insurance package.