UEFA celebrates Ghana forward Osman Bukari after electrifying displays against Young Boys in UCL

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Osman Bukari has received applause from UEFA after his outstanding performance against Young Boys on Wednesday night.



The pacey forward was in action for his Red Star Belgrade outfit tonight in the Group G encounter of the Uefa Champions League against the Round 2 opponent from Switzerland.



In a game played in Serbia, Osman Bukari put on an electrifying performance that propelled his team to secure a vital point at the end of an exciting 2-2 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



His performance did not go unnoticed by UEFA with the X handle of UEFA lauding the Black Stars attacker after the game.



