UEFA Champions League last 16 draw: Arsenal vs Porto, as Napoli face Barcelona

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: goal.com

Arsenal will face Porto in the last 16 of the 2023-24 Champions League, while Real Madrid tackle RB Leipzig in the first knockout round.





WHAT HAPPENED



Elsewhere, European title holders Manchester City are due to lock horns with FC Copenhagen and Barcelona must overcome Napoli in order to reach the quarter-finals. There are also heavyweight ties involving Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich, who come up against Lazio, and Paris Saint-Germain going head-to-head with Real Sociedad.



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW IN FULL



Porto vs Arsenal



Napoli vs Barcelona



Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad



Inter vs Atletico Madrid



PSV vs Borussia Dortmund



Lazio vs Bayern Munich



FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City



RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid



THE BIGGER PICTURE



There will be plenty of U.S. interest in the tie involving PSV and Borussia Dortmund – with the likes of Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest and Gio Reyna hoping to figure prominently in that contest. Inter made it all the way to the final last season, before coming unstuck against Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning City machine, and they are unlikely to have things all their own way against La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.



WHAT NEXT IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?



The first legs of the eagerly-anticipated last-16 encounters will take place on February 13, 14, 20 and 21. The return dates will be staged on March 5, 6, 12 and 13. All of the teams still involved at this stage are hoping to make their way down a path that leads to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.