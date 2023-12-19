UEFA Champions League Draw: Thomas Partey's Arsenal to face FC Porto in round of 16

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Thomas Partey's Arsenal will face Porto in the round of 16 of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.



The Gunners finished top of Group A after drawing at PSV in the final group game last Tuesday.



Having missed the competition in the last six years, Partey played a pivotal role as the London club finished second in the Premier League last season.



The Ghana international is expected to fully recover from an injury that has kept him out since October before the UEFA Champions League returns in February.



Meanwhile, holders Manchester City have been paired with FC Copenhagen while record champions Real Madrid face RB Leipzig.



German giants Bayern Munich will engage Italian outfit Lazio with Victor Osimhen's Napoli playing Spanish giants Barcelona.



Inter Milan, last year's runners-up will face Atletico Madrid while Dortmund battles it out with PSV. Kylian Mbappe and his PSG teammates will face Spanish side Real Sociedad.



