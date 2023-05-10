UEFA CL: Watch 24-year-old Yaw Dabo's interview on Spanish TV that has set social media on fire

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace actor and football administrator, Yaw Dabo is currently in the top trends on social media following an interview he granted Spanish news outlet, Marca.



Dabo, who has been on an European tour was at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch the first leg of the UEFA Champions League fixture between Real Madrid and Manchester City on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



The owner and bankroller of Dabo Soccer Academy was interviewed twice by Marca. Dabo was part of Marca’s pre and post-match assessment.



In the preview, Dabo predicted that Real Madrid was going to cut supply to Erling Haaland by blocking the passing channels. In his expert view, Kevin De Bruyne was Manchester City’s most dangerous player that Madrid had to look out for.



Yaw Dabo noted that Real Madrid’s rich history in the UEFA Champions League was going to prove the difference between them and City.



After the game, Yaw Dabo slammed the referee for being biased and unfair towards Real Madrid.



According to him, Madrid should have had a couple of penalties but the referee turned a blind eye to those decisions.



He is confident that Real Madrid will win the tie at the Etihad on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.



Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.



Brazilian forward Vinicius Jnr shot Madrid in the lead with a thunderous finish in the first half but Kevin De Bruyne restored parity with a sumptuous low drive in the second half.



Watch the interview below





KPE