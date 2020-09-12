Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

UD Las Palmas offer three-year deal to Fiorentina mis-fit Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Yellow Submarines have offered Boateng a three-year deal

Spanish Segunda Division side UD Las Palmas have offered a three-year contract to Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng.



Boateng, 33, has been declared to requirements at Italian side Fiorentina after returning from loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas.



He has had offers from the MLS but the former Portsmouth ace is holding out for a move in Europe.



GHANASoccernet.com understands that Las Palmas are working on re-signing the nomadic forward ahead of the upcoming season.



The Yellow Submarines have offered Boateng a three-year deal to make a return to the Island club.



Boateng made a big impact when he spent the 2016/17 season in LaLiga Santander with the Gran Canaria-based outfit.



Boateng left Las Palmas to join Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018, helping the club to win the German DfB Pokal Cup.

