UCL: Kamal Sowah in Club Brugge squad ahead of Atletico Madrid fixture

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah is expected to start for his Club Brugge outfit later this evening when the side takes on Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.



A week ago in Belgium, he started for the Jupiler Pro League club when the first leg of the fixture was staged.



In a game where Club Brugge was not the fancied side, the team played some fantastic football and stunned the Spanish La Liga giants.



On the matchday, Ghana’s Kamal Sowah provided positivity in the attack of his team and scored to complete a great team play as he helped the Belgians to cruise past Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 victory.



His stellar displays that day were just a continuation of his top form since the 2022/23 football season commenced.



Both domestically and in Europe, the former Leicester City winger has played very well for Club Brugge and is now one of the key players on the team.



Ahead of the contest against the Spanish opponent today, Kamal Sowah’s influence in attack will make a big difference if his team is to return to Belgian with any point.



This season, the forward has two Uefa Champions League goals but is yet to score in the League. He has, however, assisted twice in the league.



The Group B contest is scheduled to kick off at 16:45.



Regardless of the result at the end of the game, Club Brugge will remain top of the group.



