Following their historic conquest in the fifth edition of the Federation of African University Sport (FASU) 3x3 Basketball Challenge, the UCC Wildcats have now set sights on winning the FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball.



The team that triumphed over Kenya's United States International University 21-12 on Saturday, June 24, 2026, arrived in Ghana on Monday, 26 June 2023.



Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, the leader of the seven-man delegation who is also the chairman of the Sports Education Committee of the University Cape Coast, Dr Daniel was full of praise for his players for the incredible victory.



Giving a rundown of the event which was held at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, Dr Apaak noted his charges punched above their weight to chalk continental success for UCC and Ghana at large.



He noted that despite this being their first time, the players appeared prepared for the challenge and brushed aside every team they met in the final.



On the lessons from the tournament, Dr Apaak observed that the latest success by the UCC will prompt authorities to pay special attention to basketball development, specifically 3x3 basketball in the country.



He also stated that the team has picked up valuable lessons from the tournament and will be inculcating them in their play for the World Cup which is set for later this year.



He disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of the University Cape Coast has in a telephone conversation congratulated the team for the victory and that he is confident that the institution will honor them with a special package.



Dr Eric Opoku Antwi, the head coach of the side disclosed that his players had to brave through unfavorable conditions like that weather to lift high the flag of Ghana.



He commended his charges for the victory but indicated that attention will quickly be switched to preparations for the World Cup.



The skipper of the side paid special tribute to his teammates for their imperious performances in the competition.



He urged them to continue working hard and keep themselves in shape for the world cup which he is confident, the UCC Wildcats will win.



In their remarkable journey to the final, the Wildcats showcased their dominance on the court. They secured victories over formidable opponents, including a hard-fought 21-17 win against the University of Johannesburg team in the semi-finals. Additionally, they triumphed over the University of Ghana with a scoreline of 21-11 and overcame the University of Zambia with a convincing 21-14 victory.