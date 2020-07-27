Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

UAE side Al-Fujairah wants Ernest Asante to stay for one more season

Ghana international Ernest Asante

Ghana International, Ernest Asante, has confirmed that he will be staying with UAE side Al-Fujairah Gat in the Arab Gulf League for one more season.



The experienced winger joined the UAE club last season from Saudi Arabian side Al Hazem in search for more playtime.



According to the 31-year-old, the club is interested in keeping him for next season and he is ready to help them win laurels.



"As a player with experience in the team, I hope to contribute in leading the young team to achieve the goals and aspirations of the fans and the management of the club next season, stressing that he and his teammates, including foreign players and citizens, bear great responsibilities in this aspect"



"Undoubtedly, the administration is interested in my staying with the team for the second season in a row, and I am physically read".



"We train daily strongly with the Serbian coach Goran, who has great field experience in the competition, due to his training a number of teams in the past seasons, and he works with the technical staff in order to provide ideal preparation for the team before the start of the league", he added.

