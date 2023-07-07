U23 AFCON exit: 'Ghanaians should forgive us wholeheartedly' - Zubairu Ibrahim

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U23 forward, Zubairu Ibrahim, has issued a plea to the Ghanaian public, asking for forgiveness for the underwhelming performance of the Black Meteors in the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Despite their disappointing campaign, Zubairu remains optimistic about the squad's potential and believes they can bring glory to Ghana by winning the FIFA World Cup in the future.



Zubairu, formerly of King Faisal, expressed his confidence in the team's abilities, asserting that with the right long-term planning and progression to the senior national team, they have what it takes to secure a World Cup victory for Ghana.



Reflecting on their performance at the U23 AFCON in Morocco, where the Black Meteors finished at the bottom of their group, Zubairu stated, "I will appeal to Ghanaians to forgive us and support the team going forward wholeheartedly.



"We aimed winning the U23 Afcon and possibly qualify Ghana to the Olympics game but unfortunately our desire couldn't materialize.



"With the quality we have in the team and proper long term planning, I'm very confident that we can even win the world cup for Ghana some years to come."