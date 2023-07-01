U23 AFCON: We have disappointed Ghanaians - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has admitted that his team has disappointed Ghanaians following their early elimination from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Despite their efforts, the team fell short of securing a place in the next stage of the tournament, leaving both Ghanaians and themselves disappointed.



In their crucial match against Guinea on Friday night, Ghana needed a victory to keep their Olympic Games qualification dreams alive. However, a 1-1 draw saw Guinea progress while the Black Meteors’ aspirations for the Paris Olympic Games came crashing down.



Speaking in a post-match press conference, Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko acknowledged the team’s disappointment, saying, “I think we disappointed Ghanaians and ourselves, but we give thanks to God in every situation, and like I said, we will analyze and know what didn’t go well.”



Guinea proved to be the superior team, securing a 1-1 draw and advancing to the semi-finals alongside Group A leaders Morocco.



Despite both teams entering the match with three points, Guinea held the advantage with a superior goal difference, knowing that a draw would secure their progression.



Ghana took the lead through a superb finish from forward Emmanuel Yeboah, who capitalized on defensive errors by Guinea. However, Ghana’s defensive struggles continued, and in the 60th minute, Ibrahima Breze’s well-executed volley earned Guinea a well-deserved equalizer.