U23 AFCON: Morocco vs Ghana: Preview and Analysis on Black Meteors

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s under-23 side, the Black Meteors continue their campaign in the ongoing U23 African Cup of Nations with a game against host country, Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 at 8:00 pm.



Both Morocco and Ghana come into the game with three points each, having secured victories in their respective opening matches.



Performance so far



Morocco came from a goal down to beat Guinea in their opening match thanks to two penalties which were awarded to them. The North Africans nearly lost grip of their three points after Guinea equalized in the dying minutes of the game but their goal was disallowed by VAR.



Ghana, on the other hand, scored three second-half goals to see off Congo in their first match. Ernest Nuamah scored Ghana’s first goal in the tournament before substitute Emmanuel Yeboah scored a brace and grabbed an assist.



The Black Meteors later conceded two late goals against Congo but managed to pick up the important three points in their first game.



Qualification



Ghana is currently top of the table having scored more goals than Morocco. However, the game on Tuesday could determine which country qualifies out of Group A.



A win for either Ghana or Morocco will seal a spot in the semi-final of the competition before the third round of matches in the group stages.



However, a draw or defeat for Ghana could delay or blur the Black Meteors' chances of qualifying from the group should there be a win in Congo’s game against Guinea.



A stalemate in Congo’s game against Guinea will be more satisfying to the Black Meteors ahead of the final group-stage matches.



Morocco’s Players to Watch



Morocco’s Ibrahim Mohamed is one of the players Ghana must be extra careful about. He was voted Man of the Match in their match against Guinea.



Skipper Abdessamad Ezzalzouli is another threat to the Black Meteors. The FC Barcelona stalwart won the first penalty in their game and scored all two they got against Guinea to hand the host a perfect start.



Ghana’s Players to Watch



Terry Yegbe was a pillar in defence for the Black Meteors in their first game against Congo. His absence after he was substituted saw Ghana concede two goals in the game.



Emmanuel Yeboah has proven himself to be a good goal poacher in the team. From scoring a hat trick against Zamalek in the friendly matches to scoring a brace against Congo, there is more to come from the 21-year-old forward.



Ernest Nuamah scored Ghana’s first goal in the tournament. He has vast experience having played in the qualifiers and also the top-scorer at club level in the Danish league.



Ghana's possible LINE UP



GK: Danlad Ibrahim DF: Samuel Ashie-Quaye, David Oppong Afrane, Terry Yegbe, Aaron Essel MD: Emmanuel Essiam, Hafiz Ibrahim, Dominic Nsobila, Fatawu Isshaku, Ernest Nuamah FW: Emmanuel Yeboah



JNA/FNOQ



