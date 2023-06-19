U23 AFCON: Ghana takes on Zamalek FC in pre-tournament friendly match on Tuesday

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U23 team, the Black Meteors will play a friendly match with Zamalek FC on Tuesday, June 20.



This has been confirmed by a statement published on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



“The Black Meteors will face Egyptian giants Zamalek FC in a friendly match at the Zamalek Sports Complex.



“The test game will be played on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm (2:30 pm GMT),” the Ghana FA statement said.



Already, Ghana has played a friendly with the Egypt U23 team in Alexandria. That match ended in a 1-1 draw last Thursday.



The Black Meteors led by head coach Ibrahim Tanko has been in Egypt since last week as part of a training tour for the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



At the U23 AFCON, Ghana has been pitted in Group A where the side will play against host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.



The Black Meteors will not only be fighting for the U23 AFCON in Morocco but will want to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.