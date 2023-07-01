U23 AFCON: Ghana's wait to qualify for Olympic Games since 2004 continues

Sports News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Ghana's aspirations to secure a spot in the upcoming Olympic Games have been cruelly shattered as the country's U23 national football team, the Black Meteors, have been eliminated from the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Black Meteors concluded their campaign in the group stage, finishing third with a total of 4 points.



The group was dominated by Morocco, who secured the top spot with an impressive tally of 9 points, followed closely by Guinea, who also accumulated 4 points but advanced due to a superior goal difference.



This painful defeat means that Ghana's U23 male national team will now have to wait for the next opportunity to compete in the Olympic Games.



By the time the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are held, it will mark a staggering 20 years since the Black Meteors last participated in this prestigious multisport event.



The last appearance of the Black Meteors in the Olympic Games took place in 2004, during the Athens Games in Greece.



Unfortunately, Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stage on that occasion, securing a disappointing third-place finish behind Paraguay and Italy.