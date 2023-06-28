U23 AFCON: Ernest Nuamah assures Ghanaians victory over Guinea

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah has stressed the importance of securing a victory against Guinea in their last group match to secure a spot in the semifinal of the ongoing 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Ghana U23 national team suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of the host country, Morocco, on Tuesday, placing them in a challenging position in the tournament.



Reflecting on the match against Morocco, Nuamah acknowledged the disappointment of the team's significant defeat, despite entering the game with a well-prepared game plan.



“I have nothing to say. It’s football, it happens. I think we came with our game plan but it went their way,” the Nordsjaelland attacker said.



With three points secured from their first group game against Congo, Nuamah remains optimistic about Ghana's chances of progressing from the group stage.



“Our next game is very important. We know that if we don’t win then we don’t qualify. So we are really coming in for it.”