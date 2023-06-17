You are here: HomeSports2023 06 17Article 1787492

Sports News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

U23 AFCON: Black Meteors hold recovery training session after Egypt friendly

The Ghana U23 team on Friday continued training in Egypt as part of preparations for the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Nicknamed the Black Meteors, the team locked horns with the Egypt U23 team on Thursday.

The international friendly match was staged to help the national teams of the two countries to assess the strength of their teams as part of preparations for the U23 AFCON.

After the game yesterday, the Black Meteors have today held a recovery training session.

