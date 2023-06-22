U23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko drops four players from provisional squad

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Meteors, Coach Ibrahim Tanko is ready with his team for the start of the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The gaffer travelled with his team to Egypt last week for a pre-tournament training camp.



While in Egypt, Coach Ibrahim Tanko had the chance to assess his squad of 26 players when the Black Meteors played two friendly matches.



In the first match, Ghana drew 1-1 with Egypt before the Black Meteors defeated Zamalek FC 4-1 in the second friendly match.



Besides his 26 players in Egypt, three players from the Black Stars [Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and Ransford Yeboah] were to join the squad to increase the number to 29.



However, following the pulling out of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford Yeboah, Coach Ibrahim was left with 27 players to deal with.



Due to that, instead of sending six players home, he has only axed four players from the squad to settle on his final 23-man squad for the U23 AFCON tournament.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko and the Black Meteors on Wednesday evening arrived in Rabat, Morocco to await the start of the tournament on Saturday, June 24.



The Ghana FA is expected to announce the final 23-man squad of the Black Meteors before Friday.