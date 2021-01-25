Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

U20 AFCON Draw: Coach Karim Zito describes Ghana’s group as ‘tough’

Ghana U20 head coach Abdul Karim Zito has described his side’s group for the 2021 AFCON to be hosted in Mauritania as tough, insisting none of the teams can be taken for granted.



The Black Satellites on Monday were drawn in Group C with Gambia, Tanzania and Morocco for next month’s tournament.



To Zito, football has evolved and every country is adopting the modern trend of the game to develop, making the group a tough one.



In an exclusive interview with footballmadeinghana.com, Coach Zito described the group as tough but insisted Ghana will sail through.



“There is no small team in Africa football today. Every team is trying to lift their game to meet the modern trend of the game,” he said.



“For me, it’s a tough group but we can sail through,” he added.



Morocco will be making their 5th appearance at the tournament, Gambia making their 3rd appearance while Tanzania will be making their debut.