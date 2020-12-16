Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

U.S. Embassy Ghana congratulates Jonathan Mensah for winning MLS title with Columbus Crew

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

The U.S. Embassy Ghana has congratulated Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah after leading Columbus Crew to lift the 2020 Major Soccer League title this season.



The 30-year-old captained Columbus Crew to win the MLS title for the first time this season as they defeated Seattle Sounders in the finals.



Lucas Zelarayan scored a brace in the game and Derrick Etienne rounded up the game with his goal for the new MLS Champions.



"Congratulations to Jonathan Mensah for leading his team the Columbus Crew SC through the 2020 season to win the Major League Soccer cup. Ghanaian players Harrison Afful and Emmanuel Boateng also play for the team", a post on the official page of the U.S. Embassy Ghana indicated.



