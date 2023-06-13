U-23 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Meteors arrive Cairo to continue preparations

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The Black Meteors of Ghana arrived in Cairo to continue their preparation for the 2023 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Morocco later this month.



The team commenced camping in Ghana at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence before leaving Accra on Monday to continue their preparation in Cairo.



The delegation included players, technical staff, and officials of the Ghana Football Association that are leading the team.



Ibrahim Tanko’s side will enjoy a two-week camping in Egypt where they will be engaged in some friendly games before leaving for Morocco for the start of the tournament.



Black Stars forwards, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, will join the Black Meteors at a later date as they are currently with the senior team ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.



Ghana have been housed in Group A alongside Morocco, Guinea and Congo.



The Black Meteors will hope to make it to the last three to secure a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.