U-23 AFCON: We would have done better than Black Meteors - Great Olympics spokesperson

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics spokesperson, Saint Osei has claimed that his club would have had a better performance at the U-23 AFCON than the Black Meteors did.



He stated that Olympics, who avoided relegation in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League by a whisker, would have avoided the humiliation Black Meteors suffered at the tournament.



Osei, speaking with Citi Sports, asserted that the Ghana U-23 made many avoidable errors in their games



"Seriously, my club Great Olympics wouldn’t have been humiliated like this, I am telling you," he told Citi Sports.



"Errors that were created were not supposed to be done by this particular team, it is very sad."



The Black Meteors got kicked out of the competition at the group stages, exiting with four points.



They conceded 8 goals in three games including a 5-1 defeat against host nation Morocco.



They beat Congo 3-2 before getting trashed by Morocco and failing to grab a needed win against Guinea to qualify for the semi-finals. Guinea progressed on goal difference after a 1-1 stalemate with Ghana.



The Black Meteors, as a result, failed in their mission to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.





