U-23 AFCON: Samuel Ashie-Quaye available for Morocco game after serving a suspension

Black Meteors defender, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye, is set to return to the matchday squad after missing Ghana's win over Congo through suspension.



The Great Olympics defender served a one-game suspension on account of yellow card accumulation during the 2023 U-23 AFCON qualification round.



The youngster is now available for selection for the Black Meteors' second Gourp A game against Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



The versatile full-back is expected to start the game tonight, replacing either Aarn Essel or Edmund Arko-Mensah.



Ghana and Morocco are tied on the same point in the group after they both won their opening game. A win for either side will send them to the semi-finals with a game to spare.



The game is set at 20:00 GMT kickoff time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.





