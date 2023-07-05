U-23 AFCON: Olympics would have performed better than the Black Meteors - PRO Saint Osei

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Saint Osei, the Communications Director for Accra Great Olympics, has expressed his disappointment and criticized the shambolic performance of the Black Meteors at the ongoing U-23 AFCON in Morocco.



The team failed to qualify for the semifal of the tournament following a 1-1 draw against Guinea and a humiliating 5-1 defeat against the host nation, Morocco.



This has resulted in Ghana's Olympic team missing out on the opportunity to compete at the Paris Olympic Games next year.



In light of this setback, Saint Osei voiced his confidence that his club, Great Olympics, would have fared much better than the Meteors in the AFCON tournament.



He further expressed his dissatisfaction with the overall performance of the various national teams in recent months.



"Seriously, my club Great olympics wouldn’t have been humiliated like this, I am telling you," he told Citi Sports.



"Errors that were created, were not supposed to be done by this particular team, it is very sad."