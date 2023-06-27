U-23 AFCON: Morocco annihilate Ghana to progress to semi-final

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Morocco have become the first side to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament following a 5-1 thumping victory over Ghana.



Round two of the group stages of this year’s tournament started on Tuesday with two group A matches.



In the second match of the day between Morocco and Ghana, the host nation put the Black Meteors to the sword in a humiliating fashion.



At the end of the first half of the contest staged at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco had taken a 3-1 lead and in full control of the game.



After recess, Ghana attempted to get back into the game, leaving the defense of the side vulnerable.



The hosts took full advantage and scored twice through counter-attacks to secure a delightful 5-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



The victory sends Morocco to the semi-finals of the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Ghana on the other hand must beat Guinea on Friday to progress to the knockout stage of the U23 AFCON.