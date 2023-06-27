U-23 AFCON: Karim Zito highlights importance of attitude ahead of Black Meteors' next game

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has emphasized the importance of addressing the attitude of the Black Meteors team as they prepare to face Morocco in their next U-23 AFCON match on Tuesday.



The Black Meteors began their tournament campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Congo on Sunday.



Despite holding a comfortable 3-0 lead in the second half, they conceded two late goals during stoppage time, which left coach Ibrahim Tanko visibly frustrated.



Zito, who also serves as the head coach of the Ghana U-17 team, acknowledged the coach's anger and agreed with his assessment of the negative attitude displayed by some of the players on the pitch.



He believes that rectifying this issue is crucial before they go up against tournament hosts Morocco.



“Well, I think and I hope he has had the advantage to watch the host. The way they played and their attitude will determine how he defends and attacks. So, it is about attitude. So, the psychological point of coaching must come in to psyche them up against the host nation,” Zito told Kessben Sports.



“This time around I think he is going to work on the attitude because he saw the attitude of the players in the first game wasn’t good. So, he is going to work on it so that at the end of the day we are going to get a good performance against Morocco,” he added.