U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko reveals Ghana’s advantage heading into crucial Guinea game

Sports News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach for the Ghana U23 national team, Ibrahim Tanko was left disappointed on Tuesday night after his side lost heavily to Morocco at the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In what was the second game in Group A for both countries, Morocco proved too strong and defeated Ghana 5-1 in 90 minutes.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Ibrahim Tanko admitted the host deserved the win but stressed that his side’s lack of rest compared to the host nation did not help.



According to him, the Black Meteors will now have two days of rest and will be better prepared for the final Group A match against Guinea.



“Now we have two days before we play our next match and we will make good use of it.



“Both Ghana and Guinea stand a chance of making it to the next stage so both teams will prepare well for the game. Definitely, we want to win and qualify for the next stage,” the Ghana coach said.



The Black Meteors must beat Guinea at all costs on Friday to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 CAF U23 AFCON.