U-23 AFCON: Ghana move top of table after nervy Congo win

Sports News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's U-23 side moved to the top of the Group A standings after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The two teams clashed at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday in the second game of the tournament.



Despite a poor showing in the first half, there were a series of dramatic scenes after the break which saw Ghana emerge victorious.



Ibrahim Tanko's pragmatic approach saw Emmanuel Yeboah and Hafiz Ibrahim replace Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Silvester Simba before the start of the second half.



Yeboah instantly hit the ground running by setting up Ernest Nuamah in the 50th minute to give Ghana the lead.



A few minutes later Issahaku was denied a belter as his long-range shot from his own half was saved by the woodwork.



Yeboah came through with the second goal in the 75 minutes before adding a third from the spot eight minutes later in dramatic fashion.



His penalty was a third kick after Edmund Arko Mensah had missed the initial kick and a retake which was awarded after the keeper goofed in the rules by stepping off his line.



However, the Congolese surprisingly came through with two quick goals from Reich Kokolo and Yann Ngatse in stoppage time.



Ghana now are now tied on points with the hosts Morocco with three points each as the two sides prepare to clash in their next match.