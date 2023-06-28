U-23 AFCON: Ghana drops to third in Group A after Morocco mauling

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Under 23 national team, the Black Meteors, is now third in Group A of the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



This was after Ibrahim Tanko's team was humiliated with a 5-1 defeat by the host nation, Morocco, on Tuesday night.



Morocco is top of the group with 6 points after winning all their first two games, while Guinea is second with 3 points. Ghana is behind Guinea due to goal difference.



The Ghana U23 national team were top of the group after the first round of games but has now fallen into third place.



The Black Meteors will face Guinea in a must-win final group game that will be played on Friday, June 30, 2023.



The Black Meteors endured a terrible start to both halves of the Morocco game and were simply sloppy throughout the match, coupled with poor organization and defending.



The Black Meteors also claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win over debutants Congo in their opening game on Sunday.



Ghana must now win the game against Guinea on Friday to leapfrog Guinea and qualify for the semifinals of the competition.