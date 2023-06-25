U-23 AFCON: Emmanuel Yeboah inspires Ghana to beat Congo in a dramatic five-goal thriller

Sports News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CFR Cluj striker, Emmanuel Yeboah came off the bench to hit a brace and assist another as Black Meteors begin their 2023 U-23 AFCON campaign on the right foot.



Ghana survived a late scare and picked up a nervy 3-2 win against debutants Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, June 25, 2023.



The Meteors had a poor first half and were dominated by Congo but the newbies could make their chances count as the opening half ended goalless.



After the flat first-half display, head coach Ibrahim Tanko made two substitutions that turned the game around.



Yeboah replaced Daniel Afriyie Barnieh whereas Hafiz Ibrahim came in for Sylvester Simba. Ghana took the lead five minutes after the substitution from a brilliant sequence where Fatawu Issahaku picked out Yeboah who set up Ernest Nuamah for a tap-in at the far post.



Emmanuel Yeboah extended the lead in the 75th minute with a composed finish after a great run to go behind his maker.



The Meteors continued to dominate proceedings and were awarded a penalty after left-back Edmund Arko-Mensah got tripped in the box.



Arko-Mensah stepped up and missed but the referee called for a retake after a VAR review showed that goalkeeper, Bissila was off his line before the kick.



Mensah's second penalty was saved again, but the referee asked for another retake for the identical offence by Bissila, who was booked this time.



Yeboah claimed the ball and did justice to give Ghana a comfortable 3-0 lead in the 83rd minute.



Congo, however, refused to go down easily as Reich Kokolo and Yann Ngatse scored two quick stoppage-time goals to reduce the deficit.



Eventually, the Black Meteors held off to claim the much-needed win and go top of Group A.



Ghana are tied with Morocco on the same points, 3, with goal difference separating the two while Congo and Guinea sit third and fourth respectively.



The Black Meteors will now face Morocco in the second game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



EE/MA