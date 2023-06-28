U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach under pressure after Morocco humiliation

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Coach Ibrahim Tanko finds himself under immense pressure following the Black Meteors' humiliating defeat against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.



The resounding 5-1 loss on Tuesday evening in Rabat has raised serious doubts about his leadership and ability to guide the team to success.



Ghanaians are expressing their frustration with Tanko's coaching decisions and tactics employed during the match. Many fans are questioning his team selection, defensive strategy, and failure to inspire a comeback after conceding early goals.



The magnitude of the defeat has intensified the scrutiny on Tanko, with calls for his removal from the coaching position growing louder.



The heavy defeat against Morocco is seen as a significant setback for Ghana's U-23 team and their ambitions of qualifying for the Olympic Games.



As the blame game unfolds, the spotlight now falls on Tanko's ability to motivate and prepare the team for their crucial final group stage match against Guinea.



Ghana must against Guinea, who defeated Congo earlier in the day and have three points, to progress to the next stage.