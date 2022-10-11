U-23 AFCON: Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana -Mozambique clash - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been reportedly selected as the venue to host Ghana's second-leg tie against Mozambique in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Mozambique beat Mauritius 5-1 on aggregate to set up the tie against Ghana in the second round of the qualifying series.



The first leg is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at the Estádio do Zimpeto in Maputo.



In a week's time, Ghana will then welcome the Mozambiquans for the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The Meteors began preparations on September 7 in Prampram after coach Tanko invited 32 players to camp.



Seven (7) nations will secure tickets to join hosts Morocco for the 4th edition of the U-23 Afcon in June 2023, with four making it to the Olympic games.





