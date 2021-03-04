Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

U-20 AFCON: We want to repeat 2009 success – Precious Boah ahead of Uganda final

Ghana U-20 striker Precious Boah says he and his teammates are poised to repeat the 2009 success.



The Black Satellite made history in 2009 by winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, a trophy no African country had won until then.



They won the U-20 AFCON that year as well in Rwanda.



After chalking that feat, Ghana has struggled to make an impact in recent times.



But according to Boah who has scored 3 three goals in the ongoing competition, they are aiming to emulate the 2009 team by beating Uganda to conquer Africa.



“We want to repeat the same feat achieved by those who were before us. They inspire us to do well and put Ghana’s name up. Hopefully, all of us can progress from here and move our careers up,” he added.



Boah is the second top scorer at the tournament, behind Uganda’s Derrick Kakooza whose hat-trick against Tunisia on Monday took his tally to five.