Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

U-20 AFCON: Uganda striker Derrick Kakooza jumps ahead of Percious Boah for Golden Boot

Derrick Kakooza represents Uganda’s U-20 side

Percious Boah’s quest to lay claim to the golden boot at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania has suffered a jolt.



This is due to the goal-scoring exploits of young striker Derrick Kakooza who represents Uganda’s U-20 side.



The FC Police player has now moved top of the top scorers chart following his impressive performance in the 4-1 semi-final win over Tunisia.



Kakooza already on two-goals before the game netted a hattrick to send his side into their first-ever football showpiece tournament since 1978.



The 3 goals increase his tournament tally to 5 and see him enjoy a 2 goal cushion over Ghana’s Percious Boah.



This sets up a tantalizing duel between the two when Ghana clashes with Uganda in Saturday’s final.



Ghana’s Issahaku Fatawu has a slim chance of usurping the two. He however has the arduous task of scoring a hattrick or more to be able to achieve this as he currently is pm 2 goals.