Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

U-20 AFCON: Sampson Agyapong 'in stable condition' after scary injury against Morocco

Ghana international Sampson Agyapong

Ghana midfielder Sampson Agyapong is out of danger after suffering a cringe-worthy injury during Friday's 0-0 draw with Morocco at the CAF U20 Cup of Nations.



The WAFA player came on in the 85th minute to replace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku but a few minutes later was left unconscious after being kicked in the head by a Moroccan player.



Agyapong had gone in to contest a ball and run into an opponent who had his foot high in mid-air and had to be rushed to the hospital.



After the match, the Ghana Football Association announced via its official Twitter account to assuage fears that the worst had happened to the substitute.



The statement read: "Sampson Agyapong is stable and will be released from the hospital this evening to join the rest of the team at the hotel."



Watch the injury sustained by Sampson Agyapong:





Great.



But we still need answers as to how the player in yellow got a feeekick against HIS team. Surprising. https://t.co/DHJt1NJySn pic.twitter.com/p5MEasWc8o — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) February 19, 2021