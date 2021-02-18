You are here: HomeSports2021 02 18Article 1182922

Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

U-20 AFCON: Referee Abdelaziz Bouh to officiate Ghana’s tie against Morocco

Mauritania referee Abdelaziz Bouh has been appointed by CAF to officiate the match between the Ghana U-20 team and the Morocco U-20 side at the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The youth national teams of the two countries will lock horns on Friday, February 19, 2021, in a Group C encounter of this year’s U-20 AFCON tournament.

Ahead of the match, CAF has selected Abdelaziz Bouh from Mauritania as the centre referee.

He will be assisted by compatriot Hamedine Diba (Assistant Referee I), Aymen Ismail from Tunisia (Assistant referee II) and Mutaz A. Ibrahim from Libya (Fourth Official).

Meanwhile, Cheikh Tidiane Fall from Senegal will serve as the match Commissioner.

Below is the list of other officials for the match:

Tempa N'dah Francois - Referee Assessor - Benin

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria

Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco

Yvonne Namai Mukabana - Marketing Officer - Kenya

Desmond Katongo - Media Officer - Zambia

Emmanuel Mutunami - Security Officer - Zimbabwe

João Manuel Mulima - Doping Control - Angola

Michael Emiru Belay - Assistant General Coordinator - Ethiopia

