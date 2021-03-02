Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

U-20 AFCON: Percious Boah shoots ahead in race for tournament golden boot

Boah has scored three goals

Young Ghanaian striker Percious Boah has shot ahead in the race for the top scorer award at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The Dreams FC forward has shown his prolific nature by netting 3 times in 5 games to move top of the list of chasers for the Golden Boot.



Boah scored twice in Ghana’s opening group game victory over Tanzania. He failed to find the net in the subsequent games in the Group stage. He also didn’t get a goal in Ghana’s quarter-final clash with Cameroon.



However the explosive Boah found his goal scoring form back after netting the only goal in Ghana’s semi final victory over Gambia on Monday to book a final spot.



Now on 3 goals, Boah sits top of the scorers chart, one more than 9 other scorers who have 2 goals each (including Ghana’s Fatawu Issahaku).



A win for Boah will see him become the first Ghanaian to clinch the top individual prize since Ransford Osei in 2009.



Osei scored 7 goals during the successful 2009 campaign for the Black Satellites. Since then, previous winners of the awards have not scored more than 4 goals.



Clearly Percious Boah is within range to making a name for himself in the goal scoring category.