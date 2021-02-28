Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

U-20 AFCON: Karim Zito cautiously optimistic on Ghana’s title chances

Ghana are chasing their fourth Afcon title after wins in 1993, 1999 and 2009.

Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito is cautiously optimistic on Ghana’s chances of winning the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The three-time champions made it to the semifinals of the competition following a 4-2 penalty win over Cameroon on Thursday.



Ghana are set to face the Gambia on Monday at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.



The titanic clash will be a rematch of their Group C game which the Gambians won 2-1.



Ahead of tomorrow’s game, Coach Zito believes his team can go all the way to win the competition but adds that Africa football is changing.



“Previously you will easily say Ghana will beat Gambia but now their standard has improved. There is always an element of surprise but we are coming like wounded tigers to secure a win” he said in his pre-match press conference.



