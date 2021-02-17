Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

U-20 AFCON: It wasn't an easy match - Ghana coach

Ghana coach Karim Zito

Ghana coach Karim Zito claims his side's thumping 4-0 win over Tanzania in the CAF U20 Cup of Nations opener was not as easy as the scoreline suggests.



The Black Satellites got their campaign off to a flyer with a brace from Percious Boah and single strikes from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who scored a goal of the tournament contender and Joselpho Barnes.



Ghana are top of the Group with superior goal difference after Morocco pip Gambia 1-0 in the other match.



''Ghana are known to be slow starters in competition so it’s good that this time around we’ve changed that story,'' Zito, ex-Ghana international, said at the post-match conference.



''Am happy we won against Tanzania because though we scored 4 goals, it was not an easy match. They have some really good players but in football you are always punished with your mistakes.



''It's a good start for us and it will propel the way players for the matches against Morocco and Gambia. It's also good for their confidence.''



Ghana will face Morocco on Friday, 19 February 2021, in a top-of-the-table clash and ahead of that, Zito is relishing a tough contest.



'''Matches between Ghana and Morocco at every level are always tough. We are both coming into the game as zonal champions so we are expecting a very tough game,'' he added.



''For now, we will strategize on how to approach the game against Morocco to ensure that we qualify to the next stage of the competition.''