Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

U-20 AFCON: I was happy to get a call up - Fatawu Issahaku

Black Satellites midfielder, Fatawu Issahaku (number 22)

Black Satellites midfielder, Fatawu Issahaku says he was so happy to be named in the Ghana squad for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Issahaku has emerged as Black Satellites' best player at the tournament after three games, churning out impressive performances which have made him a fans' favourite.



The 16-year-old has scored two incredible goals.



“I was so happy and it is so amazing to be part of the team because I just went to the WAFU B U-17 tournament in Togo after the tournament I was promoted to the Black Satellites,” he told CAFOnline with a broad smile.



“At the U-17s I was among the big boys but here, I’m one of the youngest players,” the Black Starlets skipper added.



The diminutive attacking midfielder operates behind the two strikers but can also play across the field as,” he told CAFOnline.



“I’m mostly played just in front of the midfielders but I can play across the front positions."



“Whatever the coach wants I will do it for him because he’s the coach so wherever he wants to play me I will play there.”



Black Satellites' next match is against Cameroon in the quarter-final on Thursday evening.